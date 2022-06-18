Joe Lauzon explains why he pulled out of UFC Austin: “It’s not even a question of trying to be able to fight, but trying to be able to function”

Lightweight veteran Joe Lauzon has explained why he was forced to pull out of tonight’s UFC Austin co-main event with Donald Cerrone.

Earlier this afternoon news broke that Lauzon (28-15 MMA) was forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight with Cerrone (36-16 MMA).

The cancellation marked the second time in two months that the slated contest had failed to come to fruition.

Shortly after the disappointing news was made official, Joe Lauzon took to social media where he explained why he is unable to compete this evening.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lauzon (@joelauzon)

“So I’m not fighting Cowboy Cerrone tonight,” Lauzon said (h/t MMAFighting). “The freakiest weirdest thing ever: I weigh-in officially, I got sit down, and I got to put my socks on, I turn my knee out, and my knee locks out.

“I’ve dealt with meniscus injuries on both knees, but this knee in particular, had it cleaned out a bunch of times, but when it does lock up, I can usually straighten out, it unlocks, totally fine, 100 percent, immediately. This time, I’m now surrounded by all the fighters, commission, Cowboy’s in the room, I’m trying not to make a scene and let people know there’s not a problem with my knee. Eventually, I end up hopping on one of my cornerman’s back, acted like I was choking him like we were joking, but I couldn’t stand. I couldn’t walk at all.”

Joe Lauzon continued:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“The reason I didn’t go to weigh-ins wasn’t because of cramps, but I literally can’t put any weight on my left knee. Literally, I can’t even stand. I can’t fight. This is heartbreaking because we’ve done a six-month camp. First, Cowboy can’t fight, now I can’t fight. Just absolutely horrible. Weighed in, totally fine, ready to go, and my knee locks up putting on socks. My brain can’t even process it. Now I’m just more concerned about how I’m going to be able to walk. How am I going to be able to put some weight on my knee? It’s not even a question of trying to be able to fight, but trying to be able to function.”

Joe Lauzon was supposed to be competing for the first time since October of 2019 where he defeated Jonathan Pearce (12-4 MMA) by technical knockout. Hopefully the UFC bonus machine is able to make a full recovery.