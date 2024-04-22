UFC Apex set to host WWE event as TKO partnership strengthens

The TKO partnership between the WWE and UFC has been a strong one, and now the WWE will host an event at the UFC Apex.

The WWE announced that their NXT Battleground event will take place on Saturday, June 9 at the UFC Apex. It marks the first time the WWE will host an event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

BREAKING: In partnership with @ufc, WWE announced today that #NXTBattleground will emanate from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9! https://t.co/7rcz9QpnjP — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2024

This isn’t the first time other events have taken place at the UFC Apex. Of course, outside of UFC events, TUF, and the Contender Series, Power Slap has done multiple events there.

NXT Battleground was supposed to take place on May 26 at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. What caused the shift in date and venue to the UFC Apex is uncertain.

The event is expected to see NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, Lyra Valkyria and more.

Back in September, the UFC’s parent company Endeavor and the WWE announced the closing of a merger between the mixed martial arts and professional wrestling promotions to create TKO. This is the latest in the crossover between the two, as the UFC and WWE have run events on the same weekend in the same city, as well as both companies helping promote the other. Meanwhile, UFC fighters have gone on WWE like Michael Chandler, who cut a promo ahead of his fight against Conor McGregor.

It’s unclear if this will be a one-off event at the Apex or if the WWE will continue to hold multiple events at the venue.