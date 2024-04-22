Paul Hughes reveals UFC didn’t make “meaningful offer” before PFL signing

By Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024

Former Cage Warriors star Paul Hughes took mere seconds to decide between the PFL and UFC in his recent free agency.

Paul Hughes

Hughes signed with the PFL last weekend, over the UFC and other promotions, for his next MMA chapter. The former Cage Warriors interim featherweight champion is expected to enter the 2025 PFL regular season and compete in non-tournament bouts for the rest of 2024.

Hughes’ decision to sign with the PFL over the UFC was a massive win for the league. The PFL has signed big names like Francis Ngannou, Anthony Pettis, and former UFC title challenger Taila Santos in recent years.

Hughes signed with the PFL after an apparent low-ball offer from the UFC, according to the Irish MMA star.

Irish star Paul Hughes opens up on PFL signing

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Hughes detailed why signing with the PFL over the UFC was a no-brainer.

“Definitely not a meaningful offer,” Hughes said. “They came in with an offer, but I know my value in this game and the PFL are aware of my value in this game and they are willing to invest in me and that is why. Honestly, people think it would be a hard decision. It was the easiest decision in my life. If you weigh up the contracts, it’s a very, very easy decision to join the PFL tournament.

“To have a promotion like the PFL snap me up so quickly after testing free agency is just a testament to them. They believe in me. They believe in my skills,” Hughes continued. “At the end of the day, I’m the best in the world. So they’re quite right to pick me up so quickly, and I’m so happy I’ve reached a deal with them after less than two weeks since I fought. I’m incredibly excited right now.”

Hughes is expected to appear in the PFL SmartCage later this year. He could potentially fight in the Bellator Champions Series as well, similar to the path of Cédric Doumbé and other top European PFL names.

Hughes defeated Fabiano Silva in a catchweight bout at Cage Warriors 170 earlier this month. He’s won five in a row since a controversial loss to Jordan Vucenic at Cage Warriors 119.

