UFC and Daniel Cormier release emotional tribute video for the late Anthony Johnson

The UFC and Daniel Cormier continue to honor the memory of the legend known simply as ‘Rumble’.

Anthony Johnson is mostly remembered by fans as being one of the hardest hitters to grace the octagon. While he began his career all the way down at welterweight, the future title challenger would have his most success at 205 pounds.

During his time at light-heavyweight, the fan-favorite was nearly unstoppable. During his UFC run, Johnson defeated names such as Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, and more. His sole loss at 205 pounds in the UFC was to Daniel Cormier.

Last month, the MMA world was rocked by the sudden loss of Johnson. While he was battling an unknown illness for over a year, his passing shocked fans and fighters alike. His cause of death was later revealed as Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Since his passing, the former title challenger has been praised by many fighters and pundits. However, it was his former foe, ‘DC’, who has done his best to pay tribute to Johnson. The pair famously fought twice, with Cormier winning both times by submission.

While they were competitors in the cage, both men had a great deal of respect for one another. As Cormier has since revealed, Johnson reached out to him following the passing of his mother earlier this year, despite the latter suffering from great illness.

Now, Daniel Cormier has continued to pay tribute to his former opponent. On Instagram, the UFC commentator released an emotional tribute to Johnson in partnership with ESPN MMA.

The video praises the former title challenger, not only for his time in the cage but his time outside of it. Cormier also rightfully hammers the point home that there will never be another like Johnson. For as hard as he hit, he was as sweet as they come.

