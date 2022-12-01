x
Jorge Masvidal claims Gilbert Burns callouts were a “gimmick” to gain more followers: “Keep my name out your mouth”

Jorge Masvidal claims Gilbert Burns callouts were a ‘gimmick’ to gain more followers and tells him to ‘keep my name out of your mouth’.

Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has suffered 3 losses in his last 3 fights in the Octagon. Potentially making a return in March or April of 2023 the welterweight was aiming to secure a place on the card headlined by Leon Edwards‘ first title defense.

That card could have consisted of ‘Gamebred’ getting in the cage with Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA), but Masvidal is making it clear the reason the matchup fell apart wasn’t because of him.

It was during a recent interview with ‘MMA Fighting’ that Masvidal spoke about a potential Gilbert Burns matchup (h/t MMANews):

“This fight, from my end, was offered but never official. I always shut it down because I couldn’t fight… This guy loses his sh*t like I promised him a dance. The only dance I promised was March or April, whenever it is that Leon fights… I put out the word out there… Gilbert says, ‘Nah, I don’t wanna fight, I wanna fight in Brazil.’”

Concluding Jorge Masvidal said:

“Keep my name out your mouth, bro. Every time he mentions my name, he gets a couple more thousand followers. That’s the gimmick he’s doing. If he wants to fight, we’ll fight in March, we’ll fight in April, we’ll fight in London; that’s it. I don’t really entertain these idiots, man. They can all go f*ck themselves. I’m here for me.”

Obviously Masvidal believes Burns is throwing his name out there in order to get a bigger following for himself.

For the time being, Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) has other things on his mind as he’s preparing to get into the Octagon with Neil Magny (27-9 MMA) on Saturday January 21st at UFC 283 which takes place at the Eunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Would you like to see a Masvidal vs Burns fight in the near future?

