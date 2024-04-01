UFC 302 set for June 1 in Newark, five fights announced as official

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has revealed that they will return to the city of Newark for UFC 302 on June 1.

Right now, the big focus in mixed martial arts is on UFC 300 which goes down next weekend. Beyond that, though, there’s still a lot to be excited about as we look ahead to another big year for the promotion.

We know that a return to Brazil is on the cards for UFC 301. Now, as per the company, they’ll be heading back to Newark once again.

In addition, a handful of fights have already been announced, as confirmed in a recent press release.