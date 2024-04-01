UFC 302 set for June 1 in Newark, five fights announced as official
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has revealed that they will return to the city of Newark for UFC 302 on June 1.
Right now, the big focus in mixed martial arts is on UFC 300 which goes down next weekend. Beyond that, though, there’s still a lot to be excited about as we look ahead to another big year for the promotion.
We know that a return to Brazil is on the cards for UFC 301. Now, as per the company, they’ll be heading back to Newark once again.
In addition, a handful of fights have already been announced, as confirmed in a recent press release.
UFC 302 awaits
“Pivotal matchup scheduled for the middleweight division. No. 9 ranked contender Roman Dolidze (12-3, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia) and No. 12 Anthony Hernandez (12-2 1 NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.) go to battle.
Looking to put to their rivalry to rest, bantamweights Ailin Perez (9-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) and Joselyne Edwards (13-5, fighting out of Panama City, Panama) square off.
An action packed bout is set for the 155-pound division. Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Grant Dawson (20-2-1, fighting out of Coconut, Creek, Fla.) locks horns with Joe Solecki (13-4, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.)
Well-rounded welterweights Phil Rowe (10-4, fighting out of Orlando, Fla.) and Jake Matthews (19-7, fighting out of Epping Victoria, Australia) slated for three five minute rounds.
New Jersey’s own Mickey Gall (7-5, fighting out of Green Brook, New Jersey) makes his return to the Octagon. He will take on Bassil Hafez (8-4-1, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) at welterweight.”
