Kyle Nelson calls out fellow UFC Atlantic City winner Nate Landwehr: “We’ll see him go to sleep”

UFC fighter Kyle Nelson has made it known that he’d be interested in taking on Nate Landwehr in his next outing.

Last weekend at UFC Atlantic City, Kyle Nelson and Nate Landwehr both enjoyed big moments. Landwehr knocked out Jamall Emmers, whereas Nelson secured a nice TKO win over Bill Algeo.

These two individuals both have high hopes for their future at featherweight but as we know, there are plenty of names making their way up through the division.

In an interview following last weekend’s event, Nelson revealed that he is open to a collision with Landwehr.