Kyle Nelson calls out fellow UFC Atlantic City winner Nate Landwehr: “We’ll see him go to sleep”
UFC fighter Kyle Nelson has made it known that he’d be interested in taking on Nate Landwehr in his next outing.
Last weekend at UFC Atlantic City, Kyle Nelson and Nate Landwehr both enjoyed big moments. Landwehr knocked out Jamall Emmers, whereas Nelson secured a nice TKO win over Bill Algeo.
These two individuals both have high hopes for their future at featherweight but as we know, there are plenty of names making their way up through the division.
RELATED: UFC Atlantic City: ‘Blanchfield vs. Fiorot’ Live Results and Highlights
In an interview following last weekend’s event, Nelson revealed that he is open to a collision with Landwehr.
Nelson wants Landwehr showdown
“Nate has been on my radar for a long time,” Nelson told reporters, including MMA Junkie, backstage at Boardwalk Hall. “We fought at UFC Vancouver in Canada together, and all the 145ers are on my radar. Nate had a good performance tonight. I like to stand and bang, he likes to stand and bang, so it makes sense to me.”
“It’s probably going to be pretty similar to the one I just had,” Nelson said. “Nate is also a very tough guy. I think I’m going to hit him with some hard shots, and this time we’ll see him go to sleep.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
There’s a lot to get excited about with this potential meeting. Of course, they’ll both want to take some time off and rest up, especially if Landwehr is open to taking the fight later in the year.
Would you be interested in seeing Kyle Nelson and Nate Landwehr throw down in the Octagon? What do you make of the featherweight division as a whole? Who had the better win out of the two at UFC Atlantic City? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kyle Nelson Nate Landwehr UFC