Bruno Silva plans to appeal his controversial loss to Chris Weidman at UFC Atlantic City

UFC fighter Bruno Silva plans to appeal against his controversial loss at the hands of Chris Weidman last weekend. On Saturday night, Bruno Silva went head to head with Chris Weidman. The former UFC champion managed to get back in the win column with a stoppage finish that was eventually changed to a technical decision. However, there was plenty of controversy surrounding the contest. Many noted that Weidman appeared to eye poke Silva on several occasions. In the lead-up to the finish, there were a few shots that really sent Silva on his way to a defeat. RELATED: Pros react after Chris Weidman defeats Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City In a recent interview, Bruno wasn’t shy when voicing his frustration at how it all played out.

Silva’s frustration

“The referee was bizarre,” Silva told MMA Fighting on Sunday. “He f***** up, and then f***** up on top of that. The least they could do is a no-contest. No way. He put his finger inside my eye.”

“We think it’s hard for Chris Weidman to accept a rematch, but the no-contest would be fair,” Silva said. “Let’s see what the UFC does. I just want things done the right way, the fair way. I went there and fought and you didn’t see any malice from my part.”

“I thought the referee was stopping it because of my eye, but then I saw [Weidman] celebrating,” he continued. “I was like, ‘No f****** way this m*********** knocked me out. I was never knocked out in my career. I went back up so angry, telling the referee to look at the big screen. I wanted to beat him up, but I knew that would f*** my career. I had to control myself there.

“I went to the medicals backstage and my cornerman said they had changed the result and I felt relieved because there was no knockout. I thought they were going to rule it a no-contest, but then he said it was a unanimous win. I didn’t understand it. He poked me in the eye in the second round, poked me in the third, and it’s still an unanimous decision win for him?”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What’s next for both men? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!