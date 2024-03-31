Chris Weidman shares advice for Conor McGregor on UFC comeback following leg break: “There is a psychological effect”

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has some sound advice for Conor McGregor. McGregor could certainly learn a thing or two from Weidman when it comes to recovering from a brutal leg break. Weidman was on the receiving end of a gnarly leg snap when he shared the Octagon with Uriah Hall back in April 2021. Just three months later, McGregor ended up fracturing his tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. While Weidman has had two fights since his injury, including a recent controversial win over Bruno Silva, McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “All-American” is now sharing a piece of advice for the “Notorious” one. RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REJECTS ANY SORT OF RETIREMENT TALK AHEAD OF UFC RETURN: “IT’S TO THE MOTHERF*CKING GRAVE”

Chris Weidman On What Conor McGregor Should Be Aware Of With Comeback Trail

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Chris Weidman gave Conor McGregor a heads up about the “psychological effect” of fighting again after a traumatic leg injury.

“I know he watched my fight,” Weidman said of McGregor. “I think he probably learned a lot watching my fight. Some of the red flags of what to be prepared for, for whoever he fights, and also maybe you’re not going to be able to throw [the kicks] back as much as you want. Or now, be prepared that could be something you have to deal with, so really train on kicking back.

“Because you want that to be second nature when you’re in there. For me, I thought I was good with that, but I wasn’t. I would have really worked at it more and realize there is a psychological effect when you break your leg in half like that. So you need to really get that habit back strong and focus on that. I don’t really think I need to say much. He should just watch my last fight and learn from that.”

McGregor has claimed he will be fighting this summer. Michael Chandler vows to meet the Irish star under the bright lights soon.