Chris Weidman shares advice for Conor McGregor on UFC comeback following leg break: “There is a psychological effect”

By Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has some sound advice for Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor Chris Weidman

McGregor could certainly learn a thing or two from Weidman when it comes to recovering from a brutal leg break. Weidman was on the receiving end of a gnarly leg snap when he shared the Octagon with Uriah Hall back in April 2021. Just three months later, McGregor ended up fracturing his tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. While Weidman has had two fights since his injury, including a recent controversial win over Bruno Silva, McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021.

The “All-American” is now sharing a piece of advice for the “Notorious” one.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REJECTS ANY SORT OF RETIREMENT TALK AHEAD OF UFC RETURN: “IT’S TO THE MOTHERF*CKING GRAVE”

Chris Weidman On What Conor McGregor Should Be Aware Of With Comeback Trail

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Chris Weidman gave Conor McGregor a heads up about the “psychological effect” of fighting again after a traumatic leg injury.

“I know he watched my fight,” Weidman said of McGregor. “I think he probably learned a lot watching my fight. Some of the red flags of what to be prepared for, for whoever he fights, and also maybe you’re not going to be able to throw [the kicks] back as much as you want. Or now, be prepared that could be something you have to deal with, so really train on kicking back.

“Because you want that to be second nature when you’re in there. For me, I thought I was good with that, but I wasn’t. I would have really worked at it more and realize there is a psychological effect when you break your leg in half like that. So you need to really get that habit back strong and focus on that. I don’t really think I need to say much. He should just watch my last fight and learn from that.”

McGregor has claimed he will be fighting this summer. Michael Chandler vows to meet the Irish star under the bright lights soon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chris Weidman Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot calls for UFC title shot after clean sweep over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024
Erin Blanchfield Manon Fiorot
UFC

Erin Blanchfield issues statement following one-sided UFC Atlantic City loss against Manon Fiorot

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Erin Blanchfield ran into a stumbling block when she was swept by Manon Fiorot at UFC Atlantic City, and she has briefly reacted to the loss.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

Joaquin Buckley explains why he didn't call out ranked UFC welterweight following win over Vicente Luque: "Now I get to be a little bougie"

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Joaquin Buckley scored a big win at UFC Atlantic City over Vicente Luque, but he isn’t interested in calling out anyone specifically.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman won't retire just yet following controversial UFC Atlantic City win: "I still think I have a lot of potential"

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Chris Weidman isn’t planning on hanging up his gloves just yet.

Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield
Manon Fiorot

Pros react after Manon Fiorot defeats Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City event was headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot.

Manon Fiorot, Erin Blanchfield, UFC Atlantic City, Results, UFC

UFC Atlantic City Results: Manon Fiorot defeats Erin Blanchfield (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024
Joaquin Buckley, Vicente Luque, UFC Atlantic City, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Joaquin Buckley finishes Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City

Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Joaquin Buckley.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

UFC Atlantic City Results: Joaquin Buckley TKO's Vicente Luque (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlantic City results, including the co-main event between Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley.

Chris Weidman, UFC Atlantic City, UFC
Chris Weidman

Pros react after Chris Weidman defeats Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City

Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City main card featured an intriguing middleweight matchup between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva.

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva, UFC Atlantic City, Results, UFC
Chris Weidman

UFC Atlantic City Results: Chris Weidman TKO's Bruno Silva (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlantic City results, including the main card middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva.