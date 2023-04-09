x
Home » MMA News » UFC » UFC 287 Results: Israel Adesanya KO’s Alex P...
Glory WS NewsAlex PereiraMMA NewsIsrael AdesanyaUFCUFC 287

UFC 287 Results: Israel Adesanya KO’s Alex Pereira (Video)

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 287 event is headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Pereira (7-1 MMA) and Adesanya (23-2 MMA) last met at UFC 281 in November of 2022, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘The Last Stylebender‘ via fifth-round TKO to claim the promotion‘s middleweight title.

The pair have also fought twice in kickboxing, with Alex Pereira winning both of those matchups, one of which was a devastating knockout.

Round one of the UFC 287 main event begins and Alex Pereira lands a good outside low kick. Israel Adesanya with a kick to the body and then a low kick. Pereira with a calf kick. ‘Izzy’ lands a low kick. He attempts a high kick, but it is blocked. Pereira with a low kick. Adesanya replies with one of his own. ‘Poatan’ just misses with a high kick. He follows that up with a low kick that lands. ‘Stylebender’ with a right hand. Another low kick from Alex Pereira. He lands another. ‘Izzy’ replies with a kick to the body. A good low kick from Pereira but Adesanya counters with a straight right. Pereira with another calf kick. Israel Adesanya once again targets the body. One minute remains in the opening round. Pereira with a low kick. He goes upstairs and just misses. A left hand from Adesanya partially connects. Pereira with a good jab and then a low kick. Adesanya replies with a kick to the body. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 287 headliner begins and Israel Adesanya goes to the body with a good kick. Alex Pereira with a high kick. He goes to the body and then lands a big right hand. He connects with a left hook. Israel circles off the cage and lands a left kick. ‘Izzy’ with a good jab and then a big right. Both men with hard low kicks. Pereira lands another. ‘Poatan’ with a good jab. Adesanya comes over the top with a nice right hand. Good kicks from both men. Israel Adesanya with a nice left hand in the pocket. He lands a 1-2. Pereira pressing forward now. He avoids a right and lands a low kick. ‘Izzy’ with a right hand over the top. Alex Pereira with a jab and then a left hook. He lands a hard low kick. And another. Big shots from the champ. Adesanya counters with a right. Alex is rocked. Another right and this one is over. OUT COLD, WOW!

Official UFC 287 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Adesanya fight next following his KO victory over Pereira at tonight’s event in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articlePros react after Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287
Next articlePros react after Israel Adesanya KO’s Alex Pereira at UFC 287
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv