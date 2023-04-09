UFC 287 Results: Israel Adesanya KO’s Alex Pereira (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 287 event is headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Pereira (7-1 MMA) and Adesanya (23-2 MMA) last met at UFC 281 in November of 2022, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘The Last Stylebender‘ via fifth-round TKO to claim the promotion‘s middleweight title.

The pair have also fought twice in kickboxing, with Alex Pereira winning both of those matchups, one of which was a devastating knockout.

Round one of the UFC 287 main event begins and Alex Pereira lands a good outside low kick. Israel Adesanya with a kick to the body and then a low kick. Pereira with a calf kick. ‘Izzy’ lands a low kick. He attempts a high kick, but it is blocked. Pereira with a low kick. Adesanya replies with one of his own. ‘Poatan’ just misses with a high kick. He follows that up with a low kick that lands. ‘Stylebender’ with a right hand. Another low kick from Alex Pereira. He lands another. ‘Izzy’ replies with a kick to the body. A good low kick from Pereira but Adesanya counters with a straight right. Pereira with another calf kick. Israel Adesanya once again targets the body. One minute remains in the opening round. Pereira with a low kick. He goes upstairs and just misses. A left hand from Adesanya partially connects. Pereira with a good jab and then a low kick. Adesanya replies with a kick to the body. The horn sounds to end round one.

The tension that fills a room when Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya is on the marquee! 😮‍💨 The highest of high level kickboxing on display as these bitter rivals clash for the middleweight crown! #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/hcs2oRtRro — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 9, 2023

Round two of the UFC 287 headliner begins and Israel Adesanya goes to the body with a good kick. Alex Pereira with a high kick. He goes to the body and then lands a big right hand. He connects with a left hook. Israel circles off the cage and lands a left kick. ‘Izzy’ with a good jab and then a big right. Both men with hard low kicks. Pereira lands another. ‘Poatan’ with a good jab. Adesanya comes over the top with a nice right hand. Good kicks from both men. Israel Adesanya with a nice left hand in the pocket. He lands a 1-2. Pereira pressing forward now. He avoids a right and lands a low kick. ‘Izzy’ with a right hand over the top. Alex Pereira with a jab and then a left hook. He lands a hard low kick. And another. Big shots from the champ. Adesanya counters with a right. Alex is rocked. Another right and this one is over. OUT COLD, WOW!

ADESANYA GETS ONE BACK! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD! 😱 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/P01reBg6je — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Official UFC 287 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via KO in Round 2

