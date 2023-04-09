Pros react after Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287

Tonight’s UFC 287 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Jorge Masvidal.

Burns (22-5 MMA) had most previously competed at January’s UFC 283 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Neil Magny. Prior to that win, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a decision setback to Khamzat Chimaev in a fight of the night affair.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Colby Covington. ‘Gamebred’ was hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid in front of a hometown crowd this evening.

Tonight’s UFC 287 co-main event resulted in a solid back and forth affair. The opening round was a closely contested battle, but Gilbert Burns clearly got the better of Jorge Masvidal in round two. After a strong opening to round three, ‘Gamebred’ got caught with multiple big right hands from ‘Durinho’. Burns would add a late takedown to solidify the win.

Official UFC 287 Result: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reaction to ‘Burns vs. Masvidal’ below:

Big fight here at welterweight. I see the advantage in every area for my man @GilbertDurinho #thatgym #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Come on shakur Stevenson get the knockout so I can watch gamebread vs derino — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 9, 2023

Great first round. Gilbert getting his range…Masvidal having success with the low kicks. Power shots favor burns #UFC287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

I would love striking advantage to Masvidal and grappling to Burns but both smart fighters whoever make they game work will win — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) April 9, 2023

Burns up 2 RDs I think? Or it’s 1-1 #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Burns throwing BOMBS 💣 #UFC287 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) April 9, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Gilbert Burns defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287:

Easy 30-27 for Gilbert Burns, looks like Jorge didn’t train very hard for this one. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 9, 2023

Yea I’ll be champ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2023

My man @GilbertDurinho is just too much for him…title contention! #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

