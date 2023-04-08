UFC 287: ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Miami for tonight’s UFC 287 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2.

Pereira (7-1 MMA) and Adesanya (23-2 MMA) last met at UFC 281 in November of 2022, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘The Last Stylebender‘ via fifth-round TKO to claim the promotion‘s middleweight title.

The pair have also fought twice in kickboxing, with Alex Pereira winning both of those matchups, one of which was a devastating knockout.

UFC 287 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Jorge Masvidal.

Burns (21-5 MMA) most recently competed at January’s UFC 283 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Neil Magny. Prior to that, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a decision setback to Khamzat Chimaev in a fight of the night affair.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Colby Covington. ‘Gamebred’ will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid in front of a hometown crowd this evening.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is a key bantamweight contest featuring Rob Font taking on Adrian Yanez.

Font (19-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The 35-year-old veteran is coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo respectively.

Meanwhile, Adrian Yanez (16-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Tony Kelley in June of last year. The streaking contender has not lost since November of 2018, when he dropped a split decision to Miles Johns under the LFA banner.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 287 MAIN CARD (ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.5) –

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171) –

Rob Font (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5) –

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) –

Christian Rodriguez (137.5)* vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135) –

UFC 287 Televised Prelims (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Chris Curtis (186) –

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116) –

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5) –

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115.5) –

UFC 287 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs. Trey Ogden (159.5) – Bahamondes def. Ogden by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) – Garcia def. Nuerdanbieke via TKO at 0:36 of Round 2

WHAT A TURNAROUND FOR STEVE GARCIA 😤 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/u7WswNjK4a — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 8, 2023

Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (116) – Hughes def. Amorim by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Chase Sherman (249.5) vs. Karl Williams (241) – Cancelled

