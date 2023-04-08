x
UFC 287: ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Miami for tonight’s UFC 287 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2.

Pereira (7-1 MMA) and Adesanya (23-2 MMA) last met at UFC 281 in November of 2022, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘The Last Stylebender‘ via fifth-round TKO to claim the promotion‘s middleweight title.

The pair have also fought twice in kickboxing, with Alex Pereira winning both of those matchups, one of which was a devastating knockout.

UFC 287 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Jorge Masvidal.

Burns (21-5 MMA) most recently competed at January’s UFC 283 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Neil Magny. Prior to that, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a decision setback to Khamzat Chimaev in a fight of the night affair.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Colby Covington. ‘Gamebred’ will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid in front of a hometown crowd this evening.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is a key bantamweight contest featuring Rob Font taking on Adrian Yanez.

Font (19-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The 35-year-old veteran is coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo respectively.

Meanwhile, Adrian Yanez (16-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Tony Kelley in June of last year. The streaking contender has not lost since November of 2018, when he dropped a split decision to Miles Johns under the LFA banner.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 287 MAIN CARD (ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.5) –

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171) –

Rob Font (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5) –

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) –

Christian Rodriguez (137.5)* vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135) –

UFC 287 Televised Prelims (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Chris Curtis (186) –

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116) –

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5) –

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115.5) –

UFC 287 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs. Trey Ogden (159.5) – Bahamondes def. Ogden by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) – Garcia def. Nuerdanbieke via TKO at 0:36 of Round 2

Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (116) – Hughes def. Amorim by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Chase Sherman (249.5) vs. Karl Williams (241) – Cancelled

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 287 main event rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
