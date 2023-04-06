Khamzat Chimaev trolls a number of different fighters ahead of Saturday’s UFC 287 event

Khamzat Chimaev has trolled a number of different fighters on the UFC roster ahead of Saturday’s UFC 287 event.

UFC 287 is set to take place this Saturday at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. The card is stacked with talent and notable names, including the highly anticipated rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. The co-headliner features a welterweight contest with enormous title contention implications between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

Ahead of Saturday’s action, Chimaev targeted numerous names on the card in a series of tweets, which marked the ‘Borz’s’ first tweets of the year. The undefeated UFC star decided to go after middleweight champion Pereira and Jorge Masvidal, two names who previously slandered his name in the media.

Khamzat Chimaev fires back at critics

Pereira previously stated that Chimaev turned down a fight at 205lbs, which clearly aggravated the 28-year-old, who responded.

“[I] went to [my] manager and said, ‘Look, I just did a hard weight cut, I can’t make [185] for this right now, but tell the UFC I’ll challenge him to fight me at 205 at [UFC 283] in Rio.’ Chimaev didn’t want it,” Poatan said.

“He’s a big guy, [I’m] a big guy, let’s do it at light heavyweight so we don’t have to worry about a weight cut. We offered 205 for Rio.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Don't be afraid boy, I promise I'll make it real fast, see you soon 🦚😂🤝 pic.twitter.com/DRwEalaoql — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 6, 2023

“Don’t be afraid boy, I promise I’ll make it real fast, see you soon.” Chimaev tweeted.

Also in Chimaev’s firing line was Masvidal, who had something to say to the media about the Swede.

Masvidal chimes in

During an interview with Sporting News, Masvidal questioned Chimaev’s longevity in the sport and hinted that he may have taken steroids during his career

“…I don’t think guys like that – he had already retired at some point because he caught Corona (COVID-19), or the flu, I don’t know,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “He made this whole big stink. I don’t know, personally, if he’ll be around this sport much longer.”

Quotes via LowKick MMA

Chimaev’s response simply asked Masvidal to “wake up to reality boy”, referencing his first career knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

wake up to reality boy 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CSmGBVkVmJ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 6, 2023

what's wrong with you boy ? pic.twitter.com/qQGijJ09B0 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 6, 2023

Chimaev wasn’t quite done there as he took aim at his former opponent Burns with a Hasbulla meme. Chimaev and Burns went head-to-head in a Fight of the Year barnburner at UFC 273, with Chimaev earning the unanimous decision, but Burns displaying that the boogeyman of the division isn’t invincible.

The last fighter on the roster to feel the wrath of Chimaev was Colby Covington, who is rumoured to be the next in line for welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Covington has continuously slammed Chimaev labelling him a “dogface” and “unprofessional”, which has finally got a reaction.

It’s unclear what’s next for Chimaev and what division he will compete in. In his most recent booked outing against Nate Diaz, Chimaev missed weight by 8.5 lbs, which resulted in the card being altered by Dana White. White decided to put Chimaev against Kevin Holland and Diaz against Tony Ferguson.

Chimaev ran through Holland with ease, securing a first-round submission.

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev face upon his return to competition?