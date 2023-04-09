UFC 287 Results: Christian Rodriguez defeats Raul Rosas Jr.

Tonight’s UFC 287 main card kicks off with a bantamweight matchup featuring Raul Rosas Jr. taking on Christian Rodriguez.

Rosas Jr. (7-1 MMA) last competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Jay Perrin.

Meanwhile, Christian Rodriguez (9-1 MMA) most recently took to the Octagon in October of last year, scoring a first-round submission finish over Joshua Weems.

Round one begins and Raul Rosas Jr. charges forward and dives for a takedown. Rodriguez defends but is now pressed up against the cage. He lands a couple of short shots while Raul works to get the takedown. After a few seconds of battling, Rosas Jr. gets his way and takes the fight to the floor. He jumps on a guillotine choke but Christian Rodriguez scrambles and escapes to get back to his feet. Rosas Jr. is still draped all over him. The youngster looks for a trip takedown. It isn’t there but he leaps on the back of Rodriguez and looks to lock in a choke. He works in a body triangle as well. The rear-naked choke looks tight but Rodriguez continues to defend well. Another choke effort from Raul Rosas Jr. but this time it is not under the neck. Christian fends off the submission but is now on the ground with Raul on his back with a body triangle still locked in. Rosas Jr. is looking for an armbar now but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Raul Rosas Jr. immediately charges in for a takedown attempt. Christian Rodriguez avoids and gets a takedown of his own. A scramble ensues and Raul is back up to his feet. Christian cracks him with a knee and then an elbow. Rosas Jr. continues to work for a takedown. He can’t get it. Rodriquez misses with a punch and Rosas Jr. is in on another takedown attempt. Christian is able to reverse and takes top position. He is in north-south position and Raul is breathing heavily. Good elbows from the top by Rodriguez. He avoids a scramble attempt and takes side control. Big elbows now from Christian Rodriguez. He moves to take the back of the youngster. He does and locks in a body triangle. One minute remains in the second round. Good punches from Rodriguez. He works the body and the head. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this UFC 287 main card bout begins and Christian Rodriguez lands a good right hand. Raul Rosas Jr. with a flying knee attempt but ends up eating a combination. Rosas Jr. dives for a takedown attempt but Rodriguez defends perfectly. He continues to touch up the youngster on the feet. Raul with another desperate shot. Christian defends and takes his back. Big shots from Rodriguez now. He is hammering Raul with punches. A big elbow now from Rodriguez. He continues to unleash punishment from the dominant position. He looks for a rear-naked choke but eventually lets it go. Back to body shots now. Christian decides to let go of the position and we are back on the feet. Rodriguez ends the contest with a good punch.

Official UFC 287 Result: Christian Rodriguez def. Raul Rosas Jr. by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

