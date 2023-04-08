VIDEO | Jorge Masvidal gets into altercation outside of UFC 287 weigh-ins with a citizen, has to be held back

Jorge Masvidal may be fighting Saturday night but he got into it with a bystander outside the UFC 287 weigh-in on Friday.

Masvidal is set to take on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event in a big fight for his career, given he has lost three in a row. Although Masvidal has a scrap ahead of him, sometime on Friday, he got into it with a citizen, and a video was obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the video, Masvidal is held back by some of his entourage while he is heard telling the person they are a clown. What exactly started this incident is uncertain but it’s clear Masvidal was not happy.

This is also not the first incident Jorge Masvidal has gotten into this week as at the fighter hotel he had a verbal back-and-forth with Kevin Holland.

Although Masvidal got into this altercation and had to be held back, he still has a fight on Saturday night at UFC 287. Even though he is the betting underdog, ‘Gamebred’ has been oozing with confidence that he will be able to KO Gilbert Burns.

“Gilbert, you are a crotch sniffer, prove me wrong,” Masvidal said in the UFC promo. “And, you know what I do to crotch sniffers. I feel he has an attraction to my knee, I just feel it. I got enough money already so I’m not fighting for money, I want to catch a body or two this year… I’m gonna knock his head out.”

Jorge Masvidal (35-16) is on a three-fight losing skid and coming off a decision loss to Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman for the belt with the second loss coming by KO. Masvidal’s last win came back in November of 2019 when he scored a TKO doctor stoppage win over Nate Diaz to win the BMF belt.

What do you make of this incident involving Jorge Masvidal?