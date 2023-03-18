UFC 286 Results: Marvin Vettori defeats Roman Dolidze

Tonight’s UFC 286 main card lineup features a middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

Vettori (18-6-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision setback to Robert Whittaker in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that loss, ‘The Italian Dream’ had outpointed Paulo Costa in October of 2021.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze (12-1 MMA) will enter the O2 Arena sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jack Hermansson. That win was preceded by back-to-back KO victories over opponents Phil Hawes and Kyle Daukaus.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Marvin Vettori opens with a pair of low kicks. He enters the pocket with jabs but neither connect. Dolidze replies with a combination. Vettori with another low kick. Bothe men appear happy to trade early. Roman Dolidze with a hard combination. Vettori with a nice left hand. He goes to the body with a jab. Dolidze feints with a kick. Marvin lands a good 1-2. He follows that up with a pair of low kicks. Another nice left from ‘The Italian Dream’. Dolidze responds with a low kick. A good right hook lands for Vettori. The fighters clash heads and the referee steps in and gives a warning to both men. Dolidze with a good kick to the body. These guys are standing and trading now. Roman Dolidze with three straight right hands. Vettori is back up against the cage. He continues to throw back but it is the Georgian landing the better blows here. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this middleweight bout begins and Roman Dolidze comes forward with punches early. Marvin Vettori keeps him at bay with a left hook. He follows that up with a kick to the body and then a low kick. Dolidze is throwing heavy shots again. He encourages his Italian counterpart to do the same. Roman with a big right that misses the mark. Marvin with a low kick. He circles to his left but walks into a right hand. Vettori answers with a right and then a low kick. Dolidze shoots for a takedown but Vettori shakes him off. ‘The Italian Dream’ with straight right. The fighters trade punches in the pocket. Marvin with a kick to the body that is partially blocked. He lands a good left as the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and it likely tied up on the scorecards. Both men are throwing heavy leather early. Roman Dolidze with a right hand over the top. Marvin Vettori lands a pair of low kicks. Dolidze charges in with a flurry. Vettori avoids and circles off the fence. Two more low kicks from the Italian. He follows that up with a short hook. Another hook from Vettori. Dolidze enters the pocket with a flurry. Vettori gets back to range and lands another kick. A good right hand now from Roman. Two minutes remain in the fight. Another low kick from Vettori. Dolidze counters with a good right hand. Another good low kick from Marvin. His opponent responds with a big 1-2. A right to the body now from Roman Dolidze. Vettori answers with a low kick and then a right hand over the top. A good jab lands for the Italian. He throws another hard inside low kick. Dolidze looks to force the clinch. Vettori breaks free but Dolidze continues to press. He swings and misses with a wild right. The horn sounds to end this fight.

Official UFC 286 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Vettori fight next following his victory over Dolidze this evening in London, England? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!