UFC 286: ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to London for tonight’s UFC 286 event, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3.

Edwards (20-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent of course being his stunning knockout victory over Usman at UFC 278. Coincidentally, Leon’s most recent defeat came back in December of 2015 when he was outpointed by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at UFC on Fox 17.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) will enter the Octagon looking to rebound from his title loss to Leon Edwards this past August. The setback marked Usman’s second career defeat and first loss since 2013.

Tonight’s UFC 286 event is co-headlined by a key lightweight matchup featuring Justin Gaethje taking on Rafael Fiziev.

Gaethje (23-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since being defeated by Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. Prior to that setback, ‘The Highlight’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler in a bout that given ‘Fight of the Year’ honors for 2021.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a fifth-round knockout victory over Rafael dos Anjos. ‘Ataman’ has earned eight of his twelve career wins by way of knockout.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 286 main card lineup is a middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

Vettori (18-6-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision setback to Robert Whittaker in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that loss, ‘The Italian Dream’ had outpointed Paulo Costa in October of 2021.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze (12-1 MMA) will enter the O2 Arena sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jack Hermansson. That win was preceded by back-to-back KO victories over opponents Phil Hawes and Kyle Daukaus.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 286 Main Card (5pm EST on PPV)

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman –

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev –

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena –

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neil –

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze –

UFC 286 Televised Prelims (3pm EST on ESPN+)

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani –

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales –

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz –

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho –

UFC 286 Early Prelims (1pm EST on ESPN+)

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos –

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Duško Todorović –

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley –

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina –

Jai Herbert vs. Ľudovít Klein –

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman? Share your predictions in the comment section below!