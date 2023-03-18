x
Pros react after Marvin Vettori defeats Roman Dolidze at UFC 286

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 286 main card lineup featured a middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

Vettori (19-6-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision setback to Robert Whittaker in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that loss, ‘The Italian Dream’ was coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa in October of 2021.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze (12-2 MMA) entered the O2 Arena sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jack Hermansson. That win over ‘The Joker’ had been preceded by back-to-back KO victories over opponents Phil Hawes and Kyle Daukaus.

Tonight’s ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze’ contest resulted in a back and forth three-round affair. Dolidze appeared to get off the harder punches, but it was the kicks and volume from Marvin Vettori that wound up making the difference.

Official UFC 286 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Marvin Vettori defeating Roman Dolidze at UFC 286:

