Pros react after Marvin Vettori defeats Roman Dolidze at UFC 286

Tonight’s UFC 286 main card lineup featured a middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

Vettori (19-6-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision setback to Robert Whittaker in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that loss, ‘The Italian Dream’ was coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa in October of 2021.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze (12-2 MMA) entered the O2 Arena sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jack Hermansson. That win over ‘The Joker’ had been preceded by back-to-back KO victories over opponents Phil Hawes and Kyle Daukaus.

Tonight’s ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze’ contest resulted in a back and forth three-round affair. Dolidze appeared to get off the harder punches, but it was the kicks and volume from Marvin Vettori that wound up making the difference.

Official UFC 286 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze’ below:

Let’s go my Georgian brother @romandolidzeufc you got this #UFC286 🦾🇬🇪 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 18, 2023

Pressure busts pipes it’ll definitely do damage to a body Dolidze takin the fight to Vettori — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023

Fight will be based on what type of judging — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) March 18, 2023

Incredibly close fight between Dolidze and Vettori. I think it will depend on how much the judges value the lower body attack of Vettori. He landed an irregular amount of low kicks compared to his previous output. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 18, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Marvin Vettori defeating Roman Dolidze at UFC 286:

This is number one bullshit. I Tweet this before they announced the winner… — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 18, 2023

Roman? 🤷‍♂️ — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 18, 2023

