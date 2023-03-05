UFC 285 Results: Jon Jones stops Ciryl Gane in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 285 event is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Jones (26-1 MMA) and Gane (11-1 MMA) will be squaring off for the promotion’s currently vacant world heavyweight title.

Jon Jones will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in over three years this evening. ‘Bones’ has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) most recently competed back in September of 2022, where he scored a sensational knockout over Tai Tuivasa. That win got former interim heavyweight champion back in the win column, as ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously suffered a decision loss to Francis Ngannou for the unified heavyweight championship at UFC 270.

Round one of the UFC 285 main event begins and Jon Jones opens with a low kick. Ciryl Gane replies but hits him in the groin. We have a brief break for ‘Bones’ to recover. We restart and Jones lands a left over the top. He follows that up with a right. Jon with the early pressure here. Het gets a hold of the clinch and score an early takedown. Gane looks to get up but Jones drags him right back down. Jon Jones jumps on a guillotine attempt. He locks it in. This one is all over! WOW!

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IS NOW THE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP 🏆 JON JONES SUBMITS CIRYL GANE!! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/JOiAnweVJ5 — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Official UFC 285 Result: Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via submission in Round 1

