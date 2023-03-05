Pros react after Alexa Grasso stops Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285

Tonight’s UFC 285 event was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko (23-4 MMA) had entered the contest looking to earn her eighth-straight title defense and eleventh win in a row overall. ‘The Bullet’ had last competed at UFC 275 in June of 2022, where she defeated Taila Santos by split decision.

Meanwhile, Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA) entered UFC 285 sporting a four-fight winning streak, her most recent being a decision victory over Viviane Araújo in October of 2022. Prior to that, the Mexican standout was coming off a first-round submission victory over Joanne Wood.

Tonight’s UFC 285 co-main event resulted in a shocking upset. The first three rounds of the fight were very close, with Shevchenko getting the fight to floor but Grasso seemingly getting the better of the standup. In round 4, Grasso was able to take the back of ‘The Bullet’ and locked up a fight-ending rear-naked choke

Official UFC 285 Result: Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko via submission

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Shevchenko vs. Grasso’ below:

Valentina — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) March 5, 2023

Blanchfield gets next — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

Alexa gonna get head kicked — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) March 5, 2023

Great first round 🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

I don’t like it either Joe #UFC285 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) March 5, 2023

Dumb stop of the action from the ref. Follow by illegal kick and no warming. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 5, 2023

Grasso is a dog she came to fight. She just happens to be fightin a real champ — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Alexa Grasso defeating Valentina Shevchenko in tonight’s UFC 285 co-main event:

Big win! Congrats Grasso that was a great fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

Wowwwwww!!! The goat has fallen !! #UFC285 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 5, 2023

Wow !!!! What an amazing read. We have a new flyweight queen 👸🏻 🇲🇽 #UFC285 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) March 5, 2023

Who would you like to see Alexa Grasso fight next following her victory over Valentina Shevchenko in tonight’s pay-per-view co-headliner? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!