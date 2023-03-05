x
Pros react after Jon Jones runs through Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 285 event was headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Jones (27-1 MMA) and Gane (11-2 MMA) collided for the promotion’s vacant world heavyweight title under the bright lights of T-Mobile Arena.

Jon Jones was returning to the Octagon for the first time in over three years this evening. ‘Bones’ had last competed in February of 2020, where he defeated Dominick Reyes to successfully defend the light heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) was most previously seen in action back in September of 2022, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. That highlight reel finish got former interim heavyweight champion back in the win column, as ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously suffered a decision loss to Francis Ngannou for the unified heavyweight championship at UFC 270.

Tonight’s UFC 285 main event proved to be a one-sided contest. After landing a few good strikes on the feet, Jon Jones was able to get the fight to the floor in the early moments of the opening round. From there, ‘Bones’ went on to secure a fight-ending choke. The result solidified Jones’ status as the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

Official UFC 285 Result: Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via submission at 2:14 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Jones vs. Gane’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jon Jones defeating Ciryl Gane in tonight’s UFC 285 main event:

Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight next following his submission victory over Ciryl Gane in tonight’s pay-per-view headliner? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

