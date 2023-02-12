UFC 284 Results: Justin Tafa KO’s Parker Porter (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 284 main card features a heavyweight contest between Justin Tafa and Parker Porter.

Tafa (6-3 MMA), a New Zealand-born Australian, will be competing for the first time since scoring a first-round knockout victory over Harry Hunsucker in December of 2021. The 29-year-old has gone 2-3 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, Parker Porter (12-8 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Jailton Almeida in his most recent effort last May. That setback snapped a three-fight winning streak for the 37-year-old American.

“I think it is a great freaking matchup,” Porter told BJPENN.com. “We are both the kind of guys who want to bite down on our mouthpiece, dig our heels in and start throwing leather.”

Round one of this heavyweight matchup begins and the fighters touch gloves. Justin Tafa looks to close the distance. He throws a left hand. Porter returns fire with a right that also misses the mark. Tafa with a good punch and then a low kick. Parker Porter answers with a combination. He lands a nice kick to the body. Tafa returns fire with a flurry. He lands a huge punch and Porter goes down. This one is all over.

Justin Tafa WOW He KOs Parker Porter in the 1st #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/2GvXKihAtD — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) February 12, 2023

JUSTIN TAFA IS BAAAAAAD MAN 🤯@Justin_Tafa with the knockout in one minute! #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/oKbVGQKfvT — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Official UFC 284 Result: Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via KO in Round 1

