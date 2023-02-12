UFC 284 Results: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield ruled a majority draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 284 main card is kicked off by a light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield.

Crute (12-3 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid in front of a hometown crowd. ‘The Brute’ is coming off back-to-back knockout losses against Jamahal Hill and Anthony Smith.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (13-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov. ‘Atomic’ has gone 6-3 since joining the UFC ranks in January of 2019.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Menifield lands a low kick. Both men are swinging big punches early. Jimmy Crute shoots in and scores a big double leg takedown. Alonzo is looking to get back up to his feet, but Crute is staying on him. Menifield is able to wall-walk and get back up, but he is quickly slammed back down to the canvas. Crute is working from half guard position. He lands a punch but Alonzo Menifield scrambles and gets back up to his feet. Crute still has him pressed against the fence. He lands a knee and then takes the American back down to the ground. Two minutes remain and Jimmy Crute jumps on a guillotine. Menifield escapes and gets back to his feet. He lands a big left hook and then takes the fight to the floor. He is landing some punches from north-south position. He takes the back and begins unloading some big ground and pound. Jimmy Crute is trying to scramble free and eventually does so. He is back to his feet but eats a huge combination and drops. He scrambles back up and takes Alonzo down. The horn sounds to end a wild opening round.

Round two begins and both men open with jabs. Alonzo Menifield with a good right. He lands a left and Jimmy Crute goes down. Menifield follows him to the ground and takes his back. He begins dropping some left hands. Crute looks to scramble towards the cage. He does and then gets back up to his feet. The crowd cheers but Jimmy is still hurt. Menifield with a good standing elbow. Crute replies with a knee. The fighters separate and Menifield comes forward with punches. Jimmy Crute replies with a punch and then a head kick. Alonzo with a huge combination. Crute falls into the fence but remains on his feet. He reverses the position and takes Alonzo Menifield down to the ground. Jimmy Crute is looking for a submission. He sinks in a choke but then decides to let go. Left hands from Crute now. The crowd is chanting “Jimmy”. He locks in another choke, but Menifield survives to see the horn.

The third and final round of this UFC 284 light heavyweight contest begins and both men are swinging heavy leather early. Menifield with a pair of lefts. Jimmy Crute slips a punch and then dives on a takedown. Alonzo stays on his feet but grabs the fence while doing so. The referee steps in and takes a point for the infraction. We restart and Crute is still working for a takedown. Menifield stays op and looks to break free. He can’t and Jimmy gets the fight to the floor. He lands in half guard and begins working some short punches. He moves to full mount now. Alonzo Menifield scrambles back to half guard. That doesn’t last long as Crute is back in full mount. He moves to side control and then north-south position. Jimmy is once again on Alonzo’s back. He’s landing some good right hands from the position. Alonzo gets back up but has little time to work. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 284 Result: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

