UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 283 event, a 15-bout fight card headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill.

Teixeira (33-8 MMA) and Hill (11-1 MMA) will collide for the promotions currently vacant light heavyweight world title.

Glover Teixeira will be returning to action for the first time since losing the 205lbs strap to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June of 2022. That setback had snapped a six-fight winning streak for the 43-year-old veteran.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill will enter UFC 283 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Thiago Santos in August of 2022. Prior to that, ‘Sweet Dreams’ was coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno for a fourth time.

The pair have gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent collision by unanimous decision.

Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA) has gone 6-1-1 over his past eight fights overall.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA) has gone 6-1-2 over his past nine Octagon appearances.

UFC 283 also features a key welterweight contest as former title challenger Gilbert Burns takes on veteran Neil Magny.

Burns (20-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since dropping a decision to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (27-9 MMA) most recently competed in November of 2022, where he scored a submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 283 Main Card (10pm EST on Pay-Per-View)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171) –

Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5) –

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205) –

UFC 283 Prelims (5:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Ihor Potieria (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (205)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues – Ferreira def. Rodriguez via KO

Melquizael Costa (155) vs. Thiago Moises – Moises def. Costa via submission at 4:05 of Round 2

Thiago Moises gets his second submission in a row! Impressive showing from @ThiagoMoisesMMA in Rio 🇧🇷 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/h2HFZKznAc — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez – Bonfim def. Lazzez via submission at 0:49 of Round 1

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida – Almedia def. Abdurakhimov via TKO at 2:56 of Round 2

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann – Stamann def. Lacerda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney – Bonfim def. McKinney via KO (flying knee) at 2:17 of Round 2

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby – Dalby def. Alvez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes – Nunes def. Fairn by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira – Marcos def. Oliveira via KO (knee and punches) at 2:18 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 283 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!