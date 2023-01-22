UFC 283 Results: Ihor Potieria stops Shogun Rua in Round 1 (Video)

A light heavyweight contest between Ihor Potieria and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 283 event.

Rua (27-13-1 MMA) will enter his final mixed martial arts fight looking to rebound, this after suffering losses to Ovince Saint Preux and Paul Craig in his most recent efforts. ‘Shogun’ earned his most recent win in July of 2020, when he defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira by split decision.

Meanwhile, Ihor Potieria (18-3 MMA) also enters UFC 283 looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Nicolae Negumereanu in his Octagon debut at UFC 277. Prior to that setback, ‘The Duelist’ had put together a fifteen-fight winning streak.

Round one begins and Potieria steps into the pocket with a combination. Shogun Rua returns fire with a kick to the body. He lands a follow up low kick and then leaps in with a right hand whichs is blocked. Ihor with a low of his own. Shogun counters with a big combination. Ihor Potieria with a side kick. Both men connect with punches in the pocket. Potieria lands a straight left. Rua attempts to force the clinch but can’t do so. Potieria with a low kick. He misses with a left hand. Shogun with a nice low kick. The former champ slips and Ihor charges in with a combination. Potieria misses with a big left hook. He forces the clinch and pushes Rua up against the cage. Under two minutes remain in the opening round. Ihor with a hard shouler strike to the face of Rua. The fighters break. Shogun eats a big punch. He goes down and Ihor is all over him. This one is over.

An unceremonious end for Shogun, but a strong showing from @IhorPotieriaUFC to secure the first round finish #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/mGwkWqoJTS — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Official UFC 283 Result: Ihor Potieria def. Shogun Rua via TKO at 4:05 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Potieria fight next following his TKO victory over Rua at tonight’s UFC 283 event in Brazil? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!