UFC 283 Results: Johnny Walker TKO’s Paul Craig (Video)

A light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker kicks off tonight’s UFC 283 main card in Rio de Janeiro.

Craig (16-5-1 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir in his most recent effort last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Bearjew’ had put together a four-fight winning streak, where he scored stoppage victories over Gadzhimurad Antigulov, Shogun Rua, Jamahal Hill and Nikita Krylov.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (19-7 MMA) most recently competed at September’s UFC 279 event, where he scored a submission victory over Ion Cutelaba. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Brazilian, as Walker had previously suffered setbacks to Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos.

Round one begins and Paul Craig is quickly looking to take the fight to the ground. The fighters separate. A low kick from Craig. Walker with a jab and another low kick, and then another. Craig with a jab. A body kick and then a pair of right hands from Walker. Craig clinging to a single but gets hammer-fisted and turtles up. More hammer fists. This one is all over!

Official UFC 283 Result: Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig via TKO at 2:16 of Round 1

