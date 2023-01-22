UFC 283 Bonus Report: Ismael Bonfim one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 283 event, a 15-bout fight card headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill.

Tonight’s highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be a coming out party for Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was able to dominate the former title holder for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair, battering Glover Teixeira with big punches, kicks and knees. After five rounds of grueling action, Hill was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event of UFC 283 featured a fourth consecutive flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The bout resulted in a controversial finish, but the contest was thoroughly being dominated by the Mexican standout. Moreno was able to outclass the champion in the opening two rounds before landing a big punch in round three that caused Figgy’s eye to close up. After the doctor came in and took a look between rounds, it was decided that Deiveson Figueiredo could not continue.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Light heavyweight fighters Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 283 main event. Hall won the contest by unanimous decision to claim the vacant 205lbs title.

Performance of the night: Jailton Almeida earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Performance of the night: Ismael Bonfim pocketed an extra $50k for his sensational second-round knockout victory over Terrance McKinney (see that here).

