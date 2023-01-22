x
Pros react after Jamahal Hill defeats Glover Teixeira at UFC 283

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 283 was headlined by a fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title.

Teixeira (33-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the 205lbs strap to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June of 2022. Prior to that setback, the 43-year-old veteran had put together a six-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) entered UFC 283 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Thiago Santos in August of 2022. Prior to that, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had earned back-to-back knockout victories over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.

Tonight’s UFC 283 headliner proved to be a coming out party for Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was able to dominate the former title holder for the majority of their twenty-five minute affair, battering Glover Teixeira with big punches, kicks and knees. After five rounds of grueling action, Hill was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 283 Result: Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision (50-44 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jamahal Hill defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283:

Who would you like to see Jamahal Hill fight next following his decision victory over Glover Teixeira at tonight’s UFC 283 event in Brazil? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

