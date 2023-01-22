Pros react after Jamahal Hill defeats Glover Teixeira at UFC 283

Tonight’s UFC 283 was headlined by a fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title.

Teixeira (33-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the 205lbs strap to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June of 2022. Prior to that setback, the 43-year-old veteran had put together a six-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) entered UFC 283 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Thiago Santos in August of 2022. Prior to that, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had earned back-to-back knockout victories over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.

Tonight’s UFC 283 headliner proved to be a coming out party for Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was able to dominate the former title holder for the majority of their twenty-five minute affair, battering Glover Teixeira with big punches, kicks and knees. After five rounds of grueling action, Hill was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 283 Result: Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision (50-44 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ below:

Hill is a Food Truck Diaries alum, but naturally you wanna see Glover pull it off every time. Excited #UFC283 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2023

I’m thinking texeira via sub or hill via KO are the 2 most likely scenarios…how y’all feeling about it? #ufc283 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Respect to both these studs but I’m feeling like it’s Sweet Dreams tonight! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Touch em up U – striking 101 …. Touch even up. #ufc283 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 22, 2023

1-0 Hill. He’s showing poise to be a youngster in a title fight against a vet in opponent territory. Glover is experienced so can never sleep on him #UFC283 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Yo we got ourselves a fight ladies and gentlemen #ufc283 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 22, 2023

Hills kicks were getting through the 1 handed defense of Teixeira. #UFC283 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

These big boys throwing that 🔥 . Great main event !! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 22, 2023

Glover so durable it’s crazy. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 22, 2023

Stop the fight! Respect to the toughness of Glover but this isn’t going to get any better #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Glover rolls with punches so well. He still gets hit, but a lot of shots go missed or deflected as well. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 22, 2023

Glover doesn’t want it and doesn’t deserve it but I want them to stop this fight #ifc283 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Jamahal Hill defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283:

Hill vs Pereira would be hectic — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) January 22, 2023

Hell of a story @JamahalH and on short notice. Probably not a better feeling in the world than what him and his family are feeling right now. #UFC283 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

Brazil fans said, “I got something on the stove at home. I gotta run!”

🤣 #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

What a fight…I don’t think anyone saw this fight going the distance! He looked great all around. Special moment for Hill! #ufc283 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Teixeira I’m your fan #UFC283 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 22, 2023

Congratulation @JamahalH Iam coming ⚡️ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 22, 2023

