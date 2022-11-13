Pros react after Chris Gutierrez KO’s Frankie Edgar at UFC 281

MMA legend Frankie Edgar made his final walk to the Octagon this evening at UFC 281 for a bantamweight bout with Chris Gutierrez.
Edgar (24-11-1 MMA) entered the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Answer’ was coming off a split-decision win over Pedro Munhoz.
Meanwhile, Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA) had most recently competed back in March of this year, scoring a second-round TKO victory over Danaa Batgerel. ‘El Guapo’ had gone 6-0-1 over his last seven appearances ahead of tonight’s event.
Tonight’s ‘Edgar vs. Gutierrez’ bout resulted in a violent first round finish for Gutierrez. ‘El Guapo’ was able to connect with a standing knee that sent ‘The Answer’ crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness. Check out the finish here.
Official UFC 281 Result: Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar via KO in Round 1
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edgar vs. Gutierrez’ below:
One last ride for the legend! Let’s go @FrankieEdgar 💯 #UFC281 #JustScrap
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 13, 2022
Let’s go @FrankieEdgar one last ride 🙌🏻 #UFC281
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 13, 2022
Hoping for a great last fight from the Legend, Frank Edgar! #UFC281
— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 13, 2022
WAR @FrankieEdgar!!!
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 13, 2022
One last ride for the legend!@FrankieEdgar making the final trip to the Octagon of his storied career 🙌 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/NQ4XT7Bcvd
— UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022
Last dance @FrankieEdgar 👊🏻
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022
Let’s go Frankie! May the best man win though. Just Frankie is the man!
— michael (@bisping) November 13, 2022
Post-fight reactions to Chris Gutierrez defeating Frankie Edgar:
Gutierrez was sharp
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 13, 2022
That hurt my heart big time #UFC281
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022
💔💔💔💔😭😭😭 shit #ufc281
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2022
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 13, 2022
😞
— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) November 13, 2022
A forever champ @FrankieEdgar, obrigado#UFC281
— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) November 13, 2022
Frankie, you’re a legend brother. Nothing to hang your head about. I know you have so many successful avenues after this chapter in your life. Long live Iron strong, Frankie Edgar! #UFC281
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022
What did you think of Frankie Edgar's final fight this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!