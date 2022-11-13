x
Chris Gutierrez

Pros react after Chris Gutierrez KO’s Frankie Edgar at UFC 281

Chris Taylor

MMA legend Frankie Edgar made his final walk to the Octagon this evening at UFC 281 for a bantamweight bout with Chris Gutierrez.

Edgar (24-11-1 MMA) entered the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Answer’ was coming off a split-decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA) had most recently competed back in March of this year, scoring a second-round TKO victory over Danaa Batgerel. ‘El Guapo’ had gone 6-0-1 over his last seven appearances ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s ‘Edgar vs. Gutierrez’ bout resulted in a violent first round finish for Gutierrez. ‘El Guapo’ was able to connect with a standing knee that sent ‘The Answer’ crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness. Check out the finish here.

Official UFC 281 Result: Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edgar vs. Gutierrez’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Chris Gutierrez defeating Frankie Edgar:

What did you think of Frankie Edgar’s final fight this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
