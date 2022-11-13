Pros react after Weili Zhang subs Carla Esparza at UFC 281

Tonight’s UFC 281 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang.

Esparza (19-7 MMA) had recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which included wins over Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.

Meanwhile, Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) had most previously competed at June’s UFC 275 event, where she scored a nasty knockout victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Chinese standout, as Zhang previously suffered back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas.

Tonight’s UFC 281 co-main event resulted in a second-round submission win for Weili Zhang. The first-round of the contest was back and forth but the Chinese standout was able to secure an early takedown in round two and proceeded to promptly lock-up a fight-ending choke.

Official UFC 281 Result: Weili Zhang def. Carla Esparza via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Esparza vs. Zhang’ below:

Congrats Weili beautiful performance 🙏🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

The strawweight title is back home 🇨🇳 LFG Zhang Weili! #UFC281 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022

Awesome fight girls #UFC281 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022

I think everyone who got a finish tonite should get a bonus check what a card so far — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Champ is back 🇨🇳👏👏👏👏 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight next following her submission victory over Carla Esparza this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

