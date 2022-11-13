x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Weili Zhang subs Carla Esparza at...
MMA NewsCarla EsparzaUFCUFC 281Weili Zhang

Pros react after Weili Zhang subs Carla Esparza at UFC 281

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 281 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang.

Esparza (19-7 MMA) had recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which included wins over Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) had most previously competed at June’s UFC 275 event, where she scored a nasty knockout victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Chinese standout, as Zhang previously suffered back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas.

Tonight’s UFC 281 co-main event resulted in a second-round submission win for Weili Zhang. The first-round of the contest was back and forth but the Chinese standout was able to secure an early takedown in round two and proceeded to promptly lock-up a fight-ending choke.

- Advertisement -

Official UFC 281 Result: Weili Zhang def. Carla Esparza via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Esparza vs. Zhang’ below:

- Advertisement -

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight next following her submission victory over Carla Esparza this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)
Next articleUFC 281 Results: Alex Pereira TKO’s Israel Adesanya (Video)

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy