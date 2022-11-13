Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira.

Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner.

Israel Adesanya was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at July’s UFC 276 event. Izzy was looking to earn his sixth career middleweight title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira had also most previously competed at UFC 276, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Sean Strickland. The Brazilian kickboxing specialist had gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in 2021.

Tonight’s UFC 281 main event resulted in a shocking fifth-round come from behind victory for the challenger in Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards headed into the final round but wound up landing a late flurry that prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight. It was an unbelievable finish to an amazing fight card.

Official UFC 281 Result: Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya via TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ below:

Alright let’s see now 👀#ufc281 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2022

Sorry guys I just time traveled they bring back jolt cola & Izzy remains champ ✊🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Hell he’s best walk out song of night for sure https://t.co/QFwtkXjozC — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022

I like the look in Izzy’s eyes in the walkout. #UFC281 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022

I’m with stylebender — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Anybody else notice @stylebender isn't wearing the champ shorts? #ufc281 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) November 13, 2022

@stylebender vs @AlexPereiraUFC is the fight every fighter wants to see #281 — sam stout (@SammyJstout) November 13, 2022

👀 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 13, 2022

That pull hook to right hand #UFC281 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022

This is my belt 😡😡😡

Let me fight @ufc — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

🤼‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

Jesus Christ adesanya grappler lol 😂 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 13, 2022

The longer this goes the better for Izzy IMO #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya

Izzy God Damn pic.twitter.com/mrHTXYnOp6 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) November 13, 2022

Called that shit!!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) November 13, 2022

Best ppv event in a long time — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022

Whoa — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

This is what happens when you actually fight #UFC281 — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) November 13, 2022

Me and adesanya again

Let’s fucking go — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2022

Respect to both @stylebender and Alex Pereira. What makes MMA such a beautiful game is a fight ain’t over til it’s over! Can’t wait to see the quadrilogy! #UFC281 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022

