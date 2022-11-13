x
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira.

Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner.

Israel Adesanya was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at July’s UFC 276 event. Izzy was looking to earn his sixth career middleweight title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira had also most previously competed at UFC 276, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Sean Strickland. The Brazilian kickboxing specialist had gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in 2021.

Tonight’s UFC 281 main event resulted in a shocking fifth-round come from behind victory for the challenger in Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards headed into the final round but wound up landing a late flurry that prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight. It was an unbelievable finish to an amazing fight card.

Official UFC 281 Result: Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya via TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya

Who would you like to see Alex Pereira fight next following his victory over Israel Adesanya this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

