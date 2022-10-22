UFC 280 Results: Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 280 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira (33-9 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 280 main event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Bobby Green this past February. The Russian’s lone loss came back at UFC 192 in October of 2015, where he was TKO’d by Adriano Martins.

Round one of the UFC 280 main event begins and Charles Oliveira comes out with a jumping front kick. Islam Makhachev returns fire with a big left. That appeared to stun ‘Do Bronx’. Oliveira looking to close the distance. He does but Islam takes the fight to the floor. Charles throws up a triangle attempt. Islam avoids but after a scramble Oliveira is back to his feet. He presses Makhachev against the cage and lands a knee. Islam scores a trip takedown and gets the fight back to the floor. Islam is looking to score some ground and pound but the former champion is doing a good job of keeping him tied up. Less than a minute to go in round one. Big shots now from the Russian fighter. A nice upkick gets through for Charles Oliveira. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 280 main event begins and Oliveira throws a front kick. Big shots from both men. ‘Do Bronx’ looks to score a takedown but Islam Makhachev pops right back up to his feet. He presses the former champion against the fence. Charles Oliveira with a nice knee to the body. Islam attempts to drag him to the canvas but can’t do so. The fighters separate and Makhachev lands a 1-2. He goes high with a kick but Oliveira blocks it. ‘Do Bronx’ with a good right hand. Islam lands a counter left and Charles goes down. Makhachev locks in an arm triangle choke and this one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC 280 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Charles Oliveira via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Makhachev fight next following his submission victory over Oliveira this evening in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

