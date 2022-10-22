Pros react after Islam Makhachev subs Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira (33-9 MMA) was looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he had missed weight by half a pound for the contest, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take the belt home that evening in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 280 main event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Bobby Green this past February. The Russian’s lone loss had come back way back at UFC 192 in October of 2015, when he was TKO’d by Adriano Martins.

Tonight’s UFC 280 main event proved to be a coming out party for Islam Makhachev. The Russian standout was able to hurt Charles Oliveira in the standup on two occasions, the second of which resulted in ‘Do Bronx’ dropping to the canvas in round two. From there, Islam would secure a head and arm choke which forced ‘Do Bronx’ to tapout. Check out the unbelievable finish here.

Official UFC 280 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Charles Oliveira via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ below:

Ali gonna kill me 😆🫶

but in my honest opinion, I think Charles could win this by submission #UFC280 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 22, 2022

Charles is a good guy love how he pays respect before the scrap to the whole team — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Charles paying respect to the corner before the fight has to throw off his opponent — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 22, 2022

Maka by sub — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

Charles Oliveira pulling guard you love to see it! ⚔️ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 22, 2022

That boy ate that up kick like it was nothing how — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280:

Khabib train me please 🙏🏽 @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 22, 2022

I didn't see this one coming 🤯 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022

Wow Olivera gets submitted! 😳 This sport is Wild! And sooo Unpredictable #UFC280 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 22, 2022

Islam vs Volk will be insane!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022

I told you guys — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

Great performance to the new champ and great moment for that team!!!#congrats #UFC280 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022

That boy islam built different that was nasty — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his submission victory over Charles Oliveira at today’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

