Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw.

Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2021, where he earned a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen. Prior to that, ‘Killashaw’ had suffered a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in a fight for the flyweight title, which ultimately led to him being suspended for EPO use.

Tonight’s UFC 280 co-main event proved to be a one-sided contest. TJ Dillashaw had his shoulder pop out early in the opening round and was never able to recover from the injury. Aljamain Sterling was able to take the fight to the floor with relative ease and proceeded to ground and pound ‘Killashaw’ on route to a second round TKO victory. The win marked Sterling’s second career title defense and potentially sets him up with a fight against Sean O’Malley his nex time out.

Official UFC 280 Result: Aljamain Sterling def. TJ Dillashaw via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sterling vs. Dillashaw’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Aljamain Sterling defeating TJ Dillashaw by way of second round TKO at UFC 280:

Who would you like to see Aljamain Sterling fight next following his TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw at today’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
