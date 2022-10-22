UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 280 main event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Bobby Green this past February. The Russian’s lone loss came back at UFC 192 in October of 2015, where he was TKO’d by Adriano Martins.

UFC 280 is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on former division champion TJ Dillashaw.

Sterling (21-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) was last seen in action in July of 2021, where he earned a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen. Prior to that, ‘Killashaw’ suffered a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in a fight for the flyweight title, which ultimately led to him being suspended for EPO use.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, UFC 280 also features a key bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over the likes of Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) will enter UFC 280 looking to rebound from his recent split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘No Mercy’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen.

Get all of today’s Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 280 Main Card (2pm EST on PPV)

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev –

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. TJ Dillashaw –

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley –

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot –

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot –

UFC 280 Prelims (12pm EST on ESPN+)

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady –

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho –

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov –

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev –

UFC 280 Early Prelims (10:30am EST on ESPN+)

Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson –

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon –

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg –

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

