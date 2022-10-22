Cody Garbrandt shares surprising prediction for TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight at UFC 280

Cody Garbrandt has shared a surprising prediction for Saturday’s UFC bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling.

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) and Sterling (21-3 MMA) are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 280 tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

- Advertisement -

’Killashaw’ is looking to reclaim the coveted 135lbs title after being forced to vacate the belt due to his use of the banned substance EPO back in 2019. The 36-year-old has won five of his past six fights overall, including two knockout victories over his former teammate and bitter rival in Cody Garbrandt.

Meanwhile, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes back in December of 2017.

- Advertisement -

Despite his heated rivalry with TJ Dillashaw, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt believes fans will hear “and New” following the conclusion of tomorrow’s co-main event.

Check out ‘No Love’s’ official prediction below courtesy of Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove)

“Aljamain silenced a lot of critics with his last fight, with his dominant win over Yan. I just feel like TJ is a different fighter. Stylistically, movement, he blends in the mixed martial arts really well. Even though he is a piece of sh*t. For some reason I just have TJ winning this fight against Aljamain.”

- Advertisement -

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) was last seen in action in July of 2021, where he earned a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen. He will look to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion tomorrow evening in Abu Dhabi.

Are you surprised that Cody Garbrandt is picking TJ Dillashaw to defeat Aljamain Sterling at tomorrow’s UFC 280 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -