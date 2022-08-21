Pros react after Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

Luke Rockhold, Paulo Costa

Tonight’s UFC 278 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup featuring Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa.

Rockhold (16-5 MMA) was ending a three-year hiatus when he took to the Octagon this evening. The California native was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) had also entered UFC 278 with hopes of ending a two-fight losing streak. ‘The Eraser’ was coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori, which was preceded by a TKO loss to Israel Adesanya in a fight for the promotions middleweight title.

Tonight’s UFC 278 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa went to absolute war for the fans in attendance and thousands watching worldwide. Although both men landed big shots throughout the course of the fifteen minute contest, it was Costa who scored the better volume of significant strikes. Despite a very game effort in his return, Rockhold wound up losing on the judges scorecards.

Official UFC 278 Result: Paulo Costa def. Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rockhold vs. Costa’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 278:

Who would you like to see Paulo Costa fight next following his victory over Luke Rockhold this evening in Salt Lake City? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

