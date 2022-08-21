Pros react after Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

Tonight’s UFC 278 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup featuring Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa.

Rockhold (16-5 MMA) was ending a three-year hiatus when he took to the Octagon this evening. The California native was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) had also entered UFC 278 with hopes of ending a two-fight losing streak. ‘The Eraser’ was coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori, which was preceded by a TKO loss to Israel Adesanya in a fight for the promotions middleweight title.

Tonight’s UFC 278 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa went to absolute war for the fans in attendance and thousands watching worldwide. Although both men landed big shots throughout the course of the fifteen minute contest, it was Costa who scored the better volume of significant strikes. Despite a very game effort in his return, Rockhold wound up losing on the judges scorecards.

Official UFC 278 Result: Paulo Costa def. Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rockhold vs. Costa’ below:

Costa is lookin sharp — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 21, 2022

Good for Luke getting out of that round. This 2nd round should be interesting. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

Rough 1st rnd for Rockhold….#UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

It feels like Luke had an adrenaline dump early in this fight. His body language when he stepped in the octagon showed the nerves were there after being out so long. #UFC278 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 21, 2022

Rockhold is feeling it !!!! #UFC278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

Is his jaw broken ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

Perfect timing for a nut shot — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

Luke take the entire 5minutes bud 😂 #UFC278 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 21, 2022

Altitude looks like it’s taking it’s toll man 4k ft above sea level is no joke! Anyone can still end the fight with 1 punch though #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

This fight is madness #UFC278 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) August 21, 2022

I wonder if Rockholds jaw is broken #UFC278 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 21, 2022

Bruhhhh lol Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassing This a glorified street fight Both ez money. #UFC278 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022

Two fight is so chaotic. What is happening right now? 😂 #UFC278 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 21, 2022

This is jokes 😆 #UFC278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

I’ve never been a fan of the double mouth-guards it looks like Rockhold is wearing…really restricts the breathing plus the altitude is not helping #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 278:

Was Luke trying to kiss Borrachinha at the end? — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 21, 2022

Incredible fight! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Rockhold just did some psycho rockstar shit and smeared his blood all over Paulos face🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 21, 2022

That was the weirdest fight I’ve ever seen! #UFC278 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 21, 2022

What a great co-main event. #UFC278 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 21, 2022

Who would you like to see Paulo Costa fight next following his victory over Luke Rockhold this evening in Salt Lake City? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!