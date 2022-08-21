Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 278

Tonight’s UFC 278 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight contest between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili.

Aldo (31-8 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font. The MMA legend had gone 3-2 overall since making the drop to the promotions bantamweight division in 2019.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA) had entered UFC 278 on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a come from behind TKO victory over Marlon Moraes. Prior to that, ‘The Machine’ had won six straight bouts by way of decision.

Tonight’s pivotal bantamweight matchup did not result in the thrilling contest most fight fans were hoping for. While Jose Aldo was able to get off some good kicks and knees throughout the fifteen minute affair, it was the forward pressure and clinch work of Merab Dvalishvili that proved to be the difference in the fight. After three rounds of grinding, ‘The Machine’ was awarded a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 278 Result: Merab Dvalishvili def. Jose Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aldo vs. Dvalishvili’ below:

Aldo is and always will be in my top 3 all time favorites #ufc278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

What an entrance. Performance of a career here I feel. This guy tailor made for Jose to shine. Styles makes fights. Great matchup! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Those Georgians are really under rated tho and largely unknown. But many incredible wrestler grapplers hail from here. Certainly straight wrestlers. This guy Mirab is a great little fighter! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 278:

Let’s go !! Great win for @MerabDvalishvil over one of the best to ever do it ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

Who would you like to see Merab Dvalishvili fight next following his decision victory over Jose Aldo this evening in Salt Lake City? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!