UFC 278 Bonus Report: Leon Edwards pockets $50k for brutal knockout over Kamaru Usman

The Octagon invaded Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 278 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2.

Tonight’s welterweight title fight main event rematch proved to be a back and forth affair. Leon Edwards got off to a terrific start in the fight, taking Usman down and having his back for a good portion of the opening round. However, Kamaru Usman would turn the tide back in his favor in rounds two, three and four, leaving ‘Rocky’ needing a finish in the fifth and final round. Well, Edwards delivered just that, ending Usman’s night with a thunderous head kick in the last minute of the final frame.

The co-main event of UFC 278 featured a highly anticipated middleweight contest featuring former division champion Luke Rockhold taking on perennial contender Paulo Costa. The bout resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa went to absolute war for the fans in attendance and thousands watching worldwide. Although both men landed big shots throughout the course of the fifteen minute contest, it was Costa who scored the better volume of significant strikes. Despite a very game effort in his return, Rockhold wound up losing on the judges scorecards.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that ___ fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Paulo Costa and Luke Rochold earned ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 278 co-main event. Costa wound up winning the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Leon Edwards pocketed an extra $50k for his spectacular head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman in tonight’s event headliner. ‘Rocky’ took home the promotions welterweight world title with the win.

Performance of the night: Victor Altamirano earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout on today’s preliminary card.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 278 event?