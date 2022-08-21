Dana White reacts after Leon Edwards sleeps Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Dana White spoke to reporters following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 278 event where he shared his reaction to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman.

Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening, this go around with the promotions welterweight title up for grabs. The pair had originally met way back in 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.

Tonight’s rematch proved to be another back and forth affair. Leon Edwards got off to a terrific start in the fight, taking Usman down and having his back for a good portion of the opening round. However, Kamaru Usman would turn the tide back in his favor in rounds two, three and four, leaving ‘Rocky’ needing a finish in the fifth and final round. Well, Edwards delivered just that, ending Usman’s night with a thunderous head kick in the last minute of the final frame.

Immediately following the shocking finish, Dana White shared his reaction to reporters at the post-fight press conference:

“I thought that Usman fought the perfect fight, and it was crazy because I was listening to the commentary and Rogan and Anik and ‘DC’ were dead on with everything that they were saying on what Edwards needed to do and what he should be doing. As soon as they were saying it, he lands the head kick and uh, yeah.”

Dana White was then asked if that was one of the most shocking finishes to a title fight in UFC history, to which he responded.

“Yeah, I mean you think of everything that was on the line for Usman tonight. You know, and Usman fought with absolute and total confidence the whole night. He fought a perfect fight. You know, it might not be the most fan-friendly style, but he was landing big shots to the body and big shots to the head. He couldn’t have fought a more perfect fight until the last minute.”

Dana White went on to confirm that the UFC plans to have Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman have a trilogy fight next, hopefully in London, England.

