Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title.

Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards had gone 9-0 with 1 no-contest since suffering that 2015 setback to Usman. The Birmingham native was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in his most previous effort back at UFC 263.

Tonight’s UFC 278 main event proved to be a back and forth affair. Leon Edwards got off to a terrific start in the fight, taking Usman down and having his back for a good portion of the opening round. However, Kamaru Usman would turn the tide back in his favor in rounds two, three and four, leaving ‘Rocky’ needing a finish in the fifth and final round. Well, Edwards delivered just that, ending Usman’s night with a thunderous head kick in the last minute of the final frame.

Official UFC 278 Result: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman via KO (head kick) at 4:04 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Usman vs. Edwards 2’ below:

I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

This man is an animal NO doubt 🐐👑#UFC278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

Rock ‘n’ roll baby 🤪🤪🤪👊🏼💥#UFC278 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) August 21, 2022

That was a great round by Leon!!! His timing on when to know what to do is amazing!! #UFC278 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 21, 2022

My chin has been tucked for as long as Usman had his back taken 😂 #UFC278 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 21, 2022

Usman trains at altitude and I think that will/is playing a huge factor here! #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

The tables are turning ! #ufc278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

I see a finish on this round 🤔🤔 #ufc278 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 21, 2022

Wrestlers don’t sit down between rounds! #UFC278 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) August 21, 2022

Herb should’ve called the fence grab on both sides. Only right. #UFC278 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 21, 2022

Usman took that takedown personal — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 21, 2022

3-1 Usman. Training at altitude is paying dividends here.#UFC278 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) August 21, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278:

Hahahahahhhahajaaj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

My heart hurts for Usman he won almost that entire fight. What a sport this is! #ufc278 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 21, 2022

Look at me now!!! Wow good shit @Leon_edwardsmma — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) August 21, 2022

Omggggggggg I’m so happy for my boy #ufc278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

You know @ColbyCovMMA is hoping for a title shot now! #ufc278 — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 21, 2022

Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Who would you like to see Leon Edwards fight next following his KO victory over Kamaru Usman this evening in Salt Lake City? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!