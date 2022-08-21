Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

By
Chris Taylor
-
Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, UFC 278

Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title.

Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards had gone 9-0 with 1 no-contest since suffering that 2015 setback to Usman. The Birmingham native was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in his most previous effort back at UFC 263.

Tonight’s UFC 278 main event proved to be a back and forth affair. Leon Edwards got off to a terrific start in the fight, taking Usman down and having his back for a good portion of the opening round. However, Kamaru Usman would turn the tide back in his favor in rounds two, three and four, leaving ‘Rocky’ needing a finish in the fifth and final round. Well, Edwards delivered just that, ending Usman’s night with a thunderous head kick in the last minute of the final frame.

advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 278 Result: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman via KO (head kick) at 4:04 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Usman vs. Edwards 2’ below:

advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below

Post-fight reactions to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278:

advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Leon Edwards fight next following his KO victory over Kamaru Usman this evening in Salt Lake City? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM