UFC 277 Results: Brandon Moreno TKO’s Kai Kara-France in Round 3 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 277 event is co-headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight title.

Moreno (19-6-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after surrendering the flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo in his most recent effort at UFC 270. Prior to that setback, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten going 5-0-2.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA) enters UFC 277 boasting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision win over Askar Askarov. The Kiwi had previously collided with Moreno at UFC 245 in December of 2019, dropping a unanimous decision.

Round one of the UFC 277 co-main event begins and Kara-France comes forward quickly. The crowd instantly begins chanting “Mexico” in support of Brandon Moreno. The Kiwi lands a low kick but Moreno counters with his jab. ‘The Assassin Baby’ leaps in with a left. Kai Kara-France looks to counter with a kick but it hits low. Moreno is given time to recover and then we restart. The Mexican standout lands a leaping cross. Kara-France responds with a low kick. Another left cross connects for Moreno. He comes forward with a combination that misses. Kai circles to his right and lands a low kick. He leaps into the pocket with a big right hand that connects. The fighters clinch up and Moreno looks for a takedown. Kai escapes and circles off the cage. One minute remains in the opening round. Kara-France misses with a low kick but attempts another that lands. Brandon Moreno returns fire with a big combination that ends in a body kick. Another body kick from the former champion. The horn sounds to end round one.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Round two of the UFC 277 co-headliner begins and Kai Kara-France lands a low kick and then just misses with a big overhand right. Brandon Moreno leaps in with his own combination. He follows that up with a jab but Kara-France counters with a low kick. Kai attempts a head kick but Moreno ducks under and then pushes him up against the cage. Brandon is working some knees and then drags the Kiwi to the floor. He begins to unload elbows as Kara-France gets up and eventually circles out. Moreno with another takedown attempt. Kai stuffs it and then has to duck to avoid a head kick. Both men with hard kicks in the pocket. Brandon Moreno works his jab and then finishes with a left cross. Kai Kara-France responds with a 1-2 but the former champ is controlling the action here. Moreno slips and misses with a high kick. Kara-France looks for a right hand but Brandon slips the punch. A good low kick lands for the Kiwi. Moreno continues to apply pressure. He goes to the body with a pair of hooks. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 277 co-headliner begins and Kai Kara-France comes forward with a low kick and then a jab. Brandon Moreno leaps in with a combination but slips to the floor while throwing. He eats some hard shots from the Kiwi while getting back up to his feet. Moreno is bleeding under his right eye now. That looks like a bad cut. Kara-France with a low kick. Moreno goes to the body and then lands a nice cross. Kai with an uppercut. Moreno with a right but gets countered with a huge punch. Kara-France lands a big low kick now. He is definitely getting the better of the former champ in this round. Brandon Moreno with a good jab to the body and then another. He follows that up with a kick. One minute remains in the round. Moreno with a jab that misses. Kai Kara-France with a low kick. He shoots for a takedown but it is not there. A big shot from Moreno and the Kiwi goes down. Huge ground and pound now. This one is all over. The liver kick did it!

https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1553588968557404160

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 277 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Moreno fight next following his TKO victory over Kara-France this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!