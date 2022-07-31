Pros react after Brandon Moreno TKO’s Kai Kara-France at UFC 277

Tonight’s UFC 277 event was co-headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight title.

Moreno (20-6-2 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after surrendering the flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo in his most previous effort at UFC 270. Prior to that setback, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten going 5-0-2.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) had entered UFC 277 boasting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision win over Askar Askarov. The Kiwi had previously collided with Moreno at UFC 245 in December of 2019, dropping a unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 277 co-main event proved to be a thrilling contest for as long as it lasted. Brandon Moreno seemingly got the better of Kai Kara-France in rounds one and two. However, the Kiwi appeared to be changing the tide in the early minutes of round three, this before the Mexican landed a nasty liver kick which sent Kai crashing to the canvas in pain. From there, Moreno unloaded ground and pound until the referee mercifully stepped in to stop the fight.

Official UFC 277 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO (kick and punches) at 4:34 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Moreno vs. Kara-France 2’ below:

Title time — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

This fights about to be wild, who’s the new champ after this? — Brandon (@brandonroyval) July 31, 2022

These 2 guys never fail to deliver exciting fights #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Kai super tough, mad respect… but something about a 125er walking out first mean mugging everyone bc like dude wait for your opponent bc there tough ppl in the front row — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 31, 2022

This one I think will be fight of the night — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 31, 2022

Moreno teased that he changed up his guard for this fight. Will be interesting to he how it affects him offensively aswell defensively. #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Right away you see Moreno using that long cross face type guard to keep France at distance. #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Kai looks like the kid that always plays the rich school bully in movies — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Moreno edging it #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno defeating Kai Kara-France at UFC 277:

Once again world champ Viva Mexico 🇲🇽 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 31, 2022

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno IV: The Quadrilogy #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

Does that mean Moreno and Figueroa run it back for the 19th time ? #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Viva Mexico #UFC277 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 31, 2022

From his toughest round to finishing the fight. Moreno is a dog in there! #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

🥷🏼😉👌 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) July 31, 2022

