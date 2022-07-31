Pros react after Brandon Moreno TKO’s Kai Kara-France at UFC 277

By
Chris Taylor
-
Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France, UFC 277

Tonight’s UFC 277 event was co-headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight title.

Moreno (20-6-2 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after surrendering the flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo in his most previous effort at UFC 270. Prior to that setback, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten going 5-0-2.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) had entered UFC 277 boasting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision win over Askar Askarov. The Kiwi had previously collided with Moreno at UFC 245 in December of 2019, dropping a unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 277 co-main event proved to be a thrilling contest for as long as it lasted. Brandon Moreno seemingly got the better of Kai Kara-France in rounds one and two. However, the Kiwi appeared to be changing the tide in the early minutes of round three, this before the Mexican landed a nasty liver kick which sent Kai crashing to the canvas in pain. From there, Moreno unloaded ground and pound until the referee mercifully stepped in to stop the fight.

Official UFC 277 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO (kick and punches) at 4:34 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Moreno vs. Kara-France 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno defeating Kai Kara-France at UFC 277:

Who would you like to see Brandon Moreno fight next following his TKO victory over Kai Kara-France this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

