Pros react after Sergei Pavlovich TKO’s Derrick Lewis at UFC 277

Tonight’s UFC 277 main card featured a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and hometown favorite Derrick Lewis.

Pavlovich (16-1 MMA) had entered the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most previous effort back in March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.

As for Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA), ‘The Black Beast’ was looking to rebound when he took to the Octagon this evening. Lewis was coming off a knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa in his most previous effort this past February.

Tonight’s heavyweight clash did not make it out of the first round. Sergei Pavlovich was able to get off some big shots in the early moments of the contest, one of which dropped Derrick Lewis. Although ‘The Black Beast’ appeared to be getting back up to his feet, the referee decided he had seen enough and called a stop to the bout, much to disappointment of Lewis’ hometown crowd.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 277 Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via TKO at 0:55 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pavlovich vs. Lewis’ below:

We always wanna see Derrick Lewis win #UFC277 let’s go! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Lewis or Pavlovich??? — michael (@bisping) July 31, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Derrick Lewis is a star!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 31, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Sergei Pavlovich defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 277:

Hmmmm not sure about that stoppage #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

The outcome wasn’t going to change but Derrick deserved a chance to finish. #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Need to run this back asap — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 31, 2022

This was a bad stoppage!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 31, 2022

Feel bad for Derrick on that one. Right in front of his home crowd man 😞 #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

That was weak as hell. Let em fight ref!! — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) July 31, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Sergei Pavlovich fight next following his TKO victory over Derrick Lewis this evening in Texas? What did you think of the stoppage by referee Dan Miragliotta? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!