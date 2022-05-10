UFC 276 lineup announced including two title fights

The card for UFC 276 has been announced with two title fights, including Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, being confirmed.

The International Fight Week card is always pretty important for the Ultimate Fighting Championship with the promotion going all out in order to create a real buzz around the product. Every year we tend to see an array of big events and fights being put on and in 2022, the UFC will not disappoint after they confirmed the current card is going to feature two title bouts on the billing.

The co-main event will pit Alex Volkanovski against Max Holloway for the third time in their historic featherweight trilogy. Meanwhile, in the main event, the long-awaited showdown between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier will take place with the middleweight title on the line.

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira is another mammoth encounter to keep an eye out for at 185 pounds with the winner, more than likely, receiving the next crack at the champion.

Miesha Tate will also be returning to action with Sean O’Malley facing his toughest test yet in the form of Pedro Munhoz – although Marlon Vera may have something to say about that description.

The heavily rumoured Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev fight has not been announced and based on recent comments from both men, the UFC may not opt to go down that road.

