Israel Adesanya confirms he’s fighting Jared Cannonier next, says he has “other plans” for Sean Strickland

The confirmation of who Israel Adesanya will fight next has arrived. ‘The Last Stylebender’, reigning middleweight champion (22-1 MMA) is going to take on Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) for his next matchup.

Speaking on the ‘MMA Hour’, Adesanya confirmed that Cannonier is next.

“He is going to be next.”

When asked about Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya commented:

“I have other plans for him. I can’t disclose yet.”

Continuing to speak about his upcoming match with Cannonier, Adesanya said:

“I just want to fight him. I think he’s a good fighter. I’m a man of my word, he’s next. Cannonier, June or July, we’ll figure it out.”

It is definitely a fight that Cannonier wants, coming off a victory at UFC 271 himself, by defeating Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) by way of knockout in the second round.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ spoke post fight on the ‘MMA Hour‘ saying:

“I know I earned it. But if they choose [Sean] Strickland over me, it would say something to me. It could be my ego saying thinking, ‘They scared of you, they don’t want that heat yet’,” he said, referencing Strickland, who has won his last six fights at 185-pounds. “I guess Izzy gets to pick his fights, and he said my name in the post-fight interview and the press conference. I’d say I’m confident of it happening, but I’m staying prepared for anything.”

If in fact Izzy does get to pick his fights, he has now confirmed that he has, and this summer will see the two fighters ‘The Last Stylebender’ & ‘The Killa Gorilla’ meet head-to-head.

