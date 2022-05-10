Kamaru Usman explains why he disapproves of Jorge Masvidal’s attack on Colby Covington: “I don’t think anyone had a justification to do that”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has explained why he didn’t approve of Jorge Masvidal attacking Colby Covington.

While it may have been Colby Covington who got his hand raised at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal quite clearly felt like there was some unfinished business after their Las Vegas showdown.

A few weeks following the fight, Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington in a Miami steakhouse and is now facing charges as a result of what went down.

A lot of fans were split regarding the morality of what happened but Kamaru Usman, who is 4-0 over both men inside the Octagon, had a pretty straightforward view about it all.

“I was a little disappointed in that,” Usman said. “I expressed that disappointment on Twitter. I was disappointed in what they did but at the end of the day, that’s how life goes. If you say certain things that push certain buttons, certain guys react a certain way and we saw the result of that.”

“I don’t think anyone had a justification to do that,” Usman said. “If two guys in [the media room] started fighting, there’s no justification for that. As a man, you should be able to “use your words,” as your parents would say. But if you can’t, sign a contract for the UFC, step in the cage, and handle business.”

The biggest problem for Jorge Masvidal here is that it comes across as a petty move for him to go after Colby in this manner. Yes, you could argue it builds the interest for a rematch, but it also leaves him in a pretty vulnerable position with regards to the law.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how this case continues to develop for both men.

