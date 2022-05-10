Just Scrap Radio Ep. 78 with Maycee Barber, Davey Grant, Andre Petroski, and Frank Camacho

The 78th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 54.

We’re first joined by 14th-ranked women’s flyweight Maycee Barber (2:04). UFC bantamweight Davey Grant (17:49) then comes on. UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (29:49) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Frank Camacho (40:47).

Maycee Barber opens up the show to preview her win over Montana De La Rosa and to discuss her UFC 276 fight against Jessica Eye. Maycee talks about how the fight came together, and why she wanted to fight Jessica. She then talks about the flyweight division and what a win does for her.

Davey Grant then joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 54 fight against Louis Smolka. Davey talks about joining Iridium Sports Agency, how that came together, and his two-fight losing streak. The Brit also talks about not fighting on UFC London, Marlon Vera’s win over Rob Font, and whether or not he’s fighting for his job. He also talks about the bantamweight division and where a win over Smolka puts him.

Andre Petroski then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 54 fight against Nick Maximov. Andre discusses why he wanted this fight, the hype behind Maximov, and what a win over the Diaz pupil does for him. He also believes a rematch with TUF winner Bryan Battle will happen in the future.

Frank Camacho closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 54 fight against Manuel Torres. Frank talks about the time off, being in a car crash, and why he’s eager to get back into the win column and snap his losing streak. He also talks about what a win does for him and his goal for 2022.

