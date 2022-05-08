Pros react after Michael Chandler KO’s Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

By
Chris Taylor
-
Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, UFC 274

Tonight’s UFC 274 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight scrap between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA), a former interim lightweight champion, was returning for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision loss to Beneil Dariush at May’s UFC 262 event. That loss had served as the third in a row for ‘El Cucuy’, who previously suffered defeats to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) had last competed at November’s UFC 268 event, where he was defeated by Justin Gaethje in a thrilling back and forth war. That setback was of course preceded by a title fight loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

Tonight’s ‘Chandler vs. Ferguson’ bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair as expected. Tony Ferguson was able to drop Michael Chandler with a left hand in round one but Chandler survived and began to turn the tide with his wrestling. Then, in round two, ‘Iron’ landed a front kick to the face of ‘El Cucuy’ that put Ferguson out cold.

Official UFC 274 Result: Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via KO at :17 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chandler vs. Ferguson’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Michael Chandler defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 274:

Who would you like to see Michael Chandler fight next following his KO victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Phoenix?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

