Pros react after Michael Chandler KO’s Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Tonight’s UFC 274 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight scrap between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA), a former interim lightweight champion, was returning for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision loss to Beneil Dariush at May’s UFC 262 event. That loss had served as the third in a row for ‘El Cucuy’, who previously suffered defeats to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) had last competed at November’s UFC 268 event, where he was defeated by Justin Gaethje in a thrilling back and forth war. That setback was of course preceded by a title fight loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

Tonight’s ‘Chandler vs. Ferguson’ bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair as expected. Tony Ferguson was able to drop Michael Chandler with a left hand in round one but Chandler survived and began to turn the tide with his wrestling. Then, in round two, ‘Iron’ landed a front kick to the face of ‘El Cucuy’ that put Ferguson out cold.

Official UFC 274 Result: Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via KO at :17 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chandler vs. Ferguson’ below:

This next fight is going to be BORING. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 8, 2022

It’s Tony time! — michael (@bisping) May 8, 2022

Tuff Champ Fergy — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

Met @MikeChandlerMMA this week. @TonyFergusonXT is a g as well. Sick fight coming. Retweet if u got ur 🍿 and @JoseCuervo !! #ufc274 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 8, 2022

I picked chandler to win but I’m rooting for Tony !! #UFC274 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 8, 2022

Damn I’m watching from home and you can FEEL the mana and electricity for Chandler vs Ferguson right now thru the screen. Energy just came up in that arena. LFG boys!!! #UFC274 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 8, 2022

Tough round. Chandler on top but Ferguson did all the damage from bottom. Let’s go RD 2 #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

Grappling is the way to go for iron mike tonight. Great top control #UFC274 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — Claudio Puelles (@prince_of_peru) May 8, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Michael Chandler defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 274:

I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Ok i was wrong with grappling being the way! What a f king knockout omg @MikeChandlerMMA — Claudio Puelles (@prince_of_peru) May 8, 2022

I really hope Tony is OK. But for Chandler that is a knockout of the year candidate for sure!! #UFC274 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 8, 2022

That was scary the way he went down 🤯 #UFC274 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022

NASTY FRONT KICK KO!!

Crazy!!! #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

Who would you like to see Michael Chandler fight next following his KO victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Phoenix?