Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

Chris Taylor
Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 273

Tonight’s UFC 273 event featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was looking to improve his Octagon record to 5-0 with a win over ‘Durinho’ this evening. ‘The Wolf’ was coming off a dominant first round submission victory over Li Jingliang in his most previous effort at UFC 267 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) had returned to the win column his last time out, scoring a unanimous decision victory over fellow former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson. That win was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning 170lbs kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Tonight’s ‘Chimaev vs. Burns’ matchup proved to be an absolute war. Both men were able to land numerous significant strikes throughout the course of the fifteen minute contest, with ‘Borz’ even dropping ‘Durinho’ at one point. Burns also had Khamzat hurt on a number of occasions and proved to be everything ‘The Wolf’ could handle. After three rounds of action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official UFC 273 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chimaev vs. Burns’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273:

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his victory over Gilbert Burns this evening in Jacksonville?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

