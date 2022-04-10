Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

Tonight’s UFC 273 event featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was looking to improve his Octagon record to 5-0 with a win over ‘Durinho’ this evening. ‘The Wolf’ was coming off a dominant first round submission victory over Li Jingliang in his most previous effort at UFC 267 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) had returned to the win column his last time out, scoring a unanimous decision victory over fellow former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson. That win was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning 170lbs kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Tonight’s ‘Chimaev vs. Burns’ matchup proved to be an absolute war. Both men were able to land numerous significant strikes throughout the course of the fifteen minute contest, with ‘Borz’ even dropping ‘Durinho’ at one point. Burns also had Khamzat hurt on a number of occasions and proved to be everything ‘The Wolf’ could handle. After three rounds of action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 273 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chimaev vs. Burns’ below:

IT'S SMESHING TIME!!! One scary dude is about to enter the octagon. Khamzat is must see TV. LET'S GO!!! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

He’s a wrestler . He’s not hype #273 https://t.co/cngF3NtZC7 — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) April 10, 2022

This is good to play out on the feet!!! Let’s see them hands boys!!#UFC273 👀 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Wow these judges really just screwed my man!!! Burns won that bro!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Everyone been waiting for this one ESSSSHHHAAAYYY @ufc #UFC273 — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) April 10, 2022

Chimaev better wrestle — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Great round. Well done to burns for making this a proper fight! — michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022

Gilbert Burns is a G! #ufc273 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 10, 2022

baby bitch Khamzat Chimaev imagine what i would do to you little talking ass bitch — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 10, 2022

Burns vs Chimaev is such a wild fight it’s legit gonna come down to the very last second #UFC273 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) April 10, 2022

Two dawgs just scrapping !!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273:

Gilbert won that fight f*ck what you heard — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022

Respect! Great Fight!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 10, 2022

WE WANT 2 MORE ROUNDS! GIVE US WHAT WE WANT! What a fight! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Sickest welterweight fight I’ve ever seen @GilbertDurinho @KChimaev @ufc Holly shit that was insane thank u guys!!! — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 10, 2022

Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 10, 2022

Wow these judges really just screwed my man!!! Burns won that bro!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his victory over Gilbert Burns this evening in Jacksonville?